Sparrow Health System experiences brief ‘system-wide outage’

Sparrow Health System President and CEO James Dover confirmed Monday the hospital and healthcare network experienced a brief “potentially catastrophic system-wide outage” that impacted phones, email and other communication and data services.

Dover, who took his post in June, explained the outage in a memo obtained by News 10 that was emailed to members of Sparrow’s various boards. Dover said the outage occurred Oct. 21 and added “virtually everyone at Sparrow was touched by this, whether for a relatively brief time or for much of the day.”

“While the exact cause isn’t known, we do know that it was not due to malicious outside forces,” Dover said.

As of late Monday afternoon, it was still unclear what caused the outage.

John Foren, a Sparrow spokesman, said Sparrow “briefly experienced computer network issues” a week ago.

“Patient care was not impacted and all scheduled services were provided,” Foren said.

In his memo, Dover said Sparrow officials “want to understand what happened and the lessons learned so we avoid this type of incident again.”

Dover said some primary care providers wrote prescriptions by hand during the outage so patients’ medications weren’t delayed while computer systems were down.

Dover said Sparrow officials support a new communication system that will deliver mass notifications to caregivers about safety issues and “vastly improve our emergency notifications.”

“The need to improve our internal crisis communications is just one of the lessons we expect to glean from this situation,” Dover said.

“We will continue to dissect it, to learn as much as we can and improve patient care.”

