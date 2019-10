First Christian Church is hosting a Spaghetti Supper for UAW members on at 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The supper is open to anyone affected by the strike or otherwise. First Christian Church encourages anyone to come out and enjoy a hot meal.

One church member posted on Reddit, that they want to provide what relief they can for the community.

First Christian Church is located at 1001 Chester Rd., Lansing.

