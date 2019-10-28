Satellite crash lands in Saginaw home

A bit of sci-fi hit home for a Michigan couple on Sunday.

A satellite ended up crashing in their backyard.

The crash landing happened in Gratiot county, about 45 minutes west of Saginaw.

The satellite belonged to Samsung, and was part of a new project Samsung was working on.

The "Samsung space-selfie balloon" is a project designed for people to get their pictures in space.

Samsung said the landing of the satellite was planned.

No one was hurt.

