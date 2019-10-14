Southeast Michigan men accused of trucking cocaine headed to trial

Two men, who are accused of possession more then 40 kilos of cocaine, were bound over for trial on Sept. 26, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office.

Nessel's office states Alexander Aceval, 53, of Detroit, and his co-defendant Michael Joseph Camilleri, 57, of Taylor, have both been charged with the following:

• One felony count of Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture (Cocaine, Heroin or Another Narcotic) 1,000 or More Grams – punishable by up to life in prison and/or $1,000,000 and an additional $10,000 fine.

• One felony count of Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture (Cocaine, Heroin or Another Narcotic) 1,000 or More Grams – punishable by up to life in prison and/or $1,000,000.

Aceval was previously convicted of controlled substance, delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) of 1,000 or more grams back in 2006, which is punishable by up to life in prison and/or $1,000,000, according to the AG's office.

The Michigan State Police launched the investigation into the duo following a tip that was sent to the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team, according to the office.

The tip indicated that Aceval was receiving large amounts of cocaine and heroin monthly and distributing to local dealers through Camilleri, according to the office.

The AG's office said Michigan State Police followed the two into a parking lot in an industrial park and stopped them after they left.

The AG's office said during the stop, detectives found about 40 kilograms of a substance that showed a positive indication of cocaine loaded into the pick-up truck Camilleri was driving.

The office said Aceval was leading the way in a different vehicle.

“Illegal drugs wreak havoc over our communities by tearing families apart and ruining lives,” Nessel said. “To those who think they can smuggle, create or traffic the deadly substances that have contributed to Michigan’s drug epidemic, know this: The entire law enforcement community is watching, and we will use every resource at our disposal to hold you accountable.”

A bond review hearing and scheduling conference are scheduled for Nov. 4 before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Ramsey.

