Man hospitalized after accident involving tree

Southbound Turner between Filley and Jackson is closed until further notice after a car ran into a tree. According to Lansing Police Sargent Rick Thomas, the car was driving southbound on Turner when the accident happened.

A home owner stated the vehicle was speeding Southbound on Turner when the vehicle went onto the curb and sidewalk and over a large rock pile making him go airborne into the tree.

The accident happened around 7 pm. Police say the driver was a 38 year old male and the driver is being treated at the local hospital for unknown injuries.

