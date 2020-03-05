South Haven cancels 4th of July fireworks show

Bad news if the South Haven fireworks in West Michigan are a part of your Fourth of July tradition. City officials have decided to cancel this year's fireworks show due to high water levels.

The popular show is typically held July 3rd off the city's North Pier.

In a press release the city says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recorded all-time records for water levels for Lake Michigan in January and February and the agency is predicting it will be eight to 10 inches higher by July. If that happens, it will create higher wave action that will probably submerge the pier, making it unsafe for the pyrotechnics experts to do the show.

“There is a great deal of logistical complexity that goes into July 3 fireworks, which takes months of planning and coordination to execute. We felt it was important to communicate this decision now so that we didn’t invest time and money into planning an event we won’t be able to host safely,” said City Manager Brian Dissette.

