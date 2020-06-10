South Cedar Street partly closing for repairs

The Lansing Board of Water and Light will close a portion of South Cedar Street Thursday.

The Lansing Public Service Department announced in a news release that the westernmost southbound traffic lane on South Cedar Street, from East Northrup Street to Kaynorth Road, will be closed so BWL can do water service work.

The sidewalk in front of 5656 S. Cedar Street will be closed as well, but access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

The work is expected to be done by the end of the business day.

The Lansing Public Service Department can be reached at 517-483-4455 or by going to www.lansingmi.gov/pubserv.

