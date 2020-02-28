Sources: Serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown dead

Detroit serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown has died, according to sources.

Brown shot himself in the head Monday while being pursued by police in the suburb of Oak Park.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the police department received a call at 1:30 p.m. Monday from an adult bookstore located on 8 mile on Detroit's. Craig said the caller, who worked at the book store, recognized the suspect.

Officers responded, but Craig said the suspect had left. Craig said officers on scene received information that he was headed to Oak Park.

Craig said area-officers began a search for the suspect.

About an hour later, Craig said the suspect was seen jumping fences and then a gunshot was heard.

The suspect was then detained and transported to a local hospital.

The investigation into Brown's crimes is still ongoing.

Craig said Brown is on active parole and has already served 10 years for manslaughter.

