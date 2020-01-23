`Sopranos' actress says Weinstein raped her

Actress Annabella Sciorra has confronted Harvey Weinstein at his New York City rape trial.

Sciorra told a jury Thursday that the former Hollywood studio boss overpowered and raped her in the mid-1990s and made other crude overtures such as sending X-rated chocolates and showing up uninvited in his underwear with a bottle of baby oil.

Weinstein's lawyers sought to sow doubts about Sciorra's story.

The 67-year-old Weinstein has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

