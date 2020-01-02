Soo school break extended as area deals with power outages

The holiday break has been extended for students in an Upper Peninsula school district.

Sault Ste. Marie canceled classes Thursday and Friday but opened the high school so area residents could charge their phones and recharge themselves during a multi-day power outage.

The high school is open for warmth, showers and lunch. Superintendent Tim Hall says Sault Ste. Marie schools have power. But he says it would put “undue stress” on families without electricity to get their kids to school.

The district covers 308 square miles. Rain, ice and snow brought down power lines and hundreds of trees in the region.

