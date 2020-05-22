Son confesses to fatally stabbing dad during Zoom call

A Long Island man suspected of fatally stabbing his father on a live Zoom call confessed to the caught-on-camera killing after police found him trying to wash blood off his body with Dr. Pepper, prosecutors said Friday.

Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Scully-Powers was arraigned via video and ordered jailed without bail after pleading not guilty to a murder charge in the attack Thursday that left 72-year-old Dwight Powers nearly decapitated as horrified call participants scrambled to dial 911.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.