Some sunshine to start the month of May

High pressure building into the area will bring plenty of sunshine to Mid-Michigan today. With the return of some sunshine temperatures climb to the mid 60s this afternoon. Our average high temperature today is 64 degrees.

This weekend high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. A front passing through the area will bring clouds and possibly a few sprinkles of rain Saturday. Some sunshine returns to the area Sunday.

Cooler temperatures most of next week with highs in the 50s. Monday and Tuesday promise to be partly cloudy. Rain showers return Wednesday.

