Some sunshine returns today

A Northwest breeze today will bring cooler and drier air back to Mid-Michigan. We should be mostly sunny by mid-morning. Wind gusts to 25 MPH remain possible today. High temperatures today will be near 40 degrees. For Silver Bells In The City and the Jackson Christmas Parade plan on clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

The weekend is looking good for Mid-Michigan. We should be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. The dry weather continues Monday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. The chance of rain and snow showers return to the area Tuesday into Tuesday night.

