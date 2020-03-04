Some sunshine returns this afternoon

A quick moving area of low pressure passes south of Michigan this morning. A few raindrops or snowflakes are possible for a few hours this morning mainly along and south of I-94. All areas see some sunshine return for the afternoon. High temperatures today in the low 40s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s.

Another cold front swings through the area Thursday afternoon touching off a few more widely scattered rain showers. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 40s. Behind the front high temperatures are in the 30s Friday with some sunshine returning to the area.

The weekend looks great. Plenty of sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and in the upper 50s on Sunday. Rain showers return Monday with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

