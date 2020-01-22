Some sunshine mixed with clouds today

Today will be another dry day across the area with high pressure over Pennsylvania. We should see a good amount of sunshine today mixed at times with a few clouds. High temperatures today will be in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy tonight with low temperatures near 20 degrees.

Thursday through Saturday we have the chance of on and off snow showers that will be mixed at times with a few raindrops. We see the light snow move into the area late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening. Thursday night into Friday some on and off snow showers are expected that may be mixed with rain showers. Snow showers are expected Saturday. The scattered snow showers are not expected to amount to much through the period with accumulations of an inch or two.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 30s. Highs should be in the mid to upper 30s Friday and Saturday. Most of next week highs should be in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.