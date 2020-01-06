Some sunshine and breezy today

A good looking Monday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 40s. Wind gusts to 35 MPH will be possible today. Tonight the clouds roll in with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday an area of low pressure passes through the Northern Great Lakes. We spend Tuesday under the clouds with the chance of a few raindrops or snowflakes in the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be near 40 degrees.

Colder air returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the teens. Highs Wednesday are expected to be in the mid 20s. Wednesday should be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures warm back to the 40s for Thursday and Friday with rain showers.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.