Some sun returns this afternoon

Sunday afternoon into the evening hours most areas of Mid-Michigan picked up an inch or two of snow. Today behind the area of low pressure the day starts under the clouds. Dry air moving in on a North breeze should help to break open the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will not move much today with highs in the mid 30s. The clouds roll back in tonight with lows near 20.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry days across the area. Tuesday plan on a mostly cloudy day. Wednesday will be partly cloudy. Wednesday night into Thursday more snow showers are expected. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 20s. Valentine's Day will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the teens.

