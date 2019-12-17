Some popular tax breaks renewed in big government funding bill

A raft of expired and expiring tax breaks, including deductions for mortgage insurance premiums and large medical bills, would be renewed under a massive government-wide funding bill approved by the Democratic-controlled House.

Also included are extensions of several measures to boost renewable energy sources, such as a wind energy tax credit and a biodiesel credit eagerly sought by soybean growers.

The action comes a few days before the second anniversary of passage of President Donald Trump’s massive 2017 tax law.

The package of individual and corporate tax cuts that the Republicans muscled through Congress was the most extensive rewrite of the U.S. tax code in three decades.

