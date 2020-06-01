Local businesses talk about next steps for reopening

Some area businesses say they're excited to reopen while others are taking a more cautious approach.

Some area businesses say they're excited to reopen while others are taking a more cautious approach. (Source: WILX)

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she's loosening restrictions on restaurants and retailers.

Starting June 8th customers will be able to dine back in at their favorite restaurants.

Owner of Crunchy's Michael Krueger in East Lansing says he's ready to see his customers mask to mask.

"We're very excited to be able to allow people back in the restaurant onto our patio were of course a little be nervous with how everything's going to go you know we got a pretty good plan in place," said Krueger.

Krueger says he will be taking all the necessary steps to ensure the safety oh his employees and customers.

Starting Thursday, retailers will be able to start letting customers in without an appointment.

But owner of retail therapy Celeste Saltzman says she's going to take a more cautious approach to reopening.

"I feel like that's out of my control when people are coming through and you know touching everything," said Saltzman.

Saltzman says she will continue to let customers in one at a time if they are wearing a face-mask and sell her items virtually.

"As far as opening up on a more normal basis with my doors open I can't say so were just going to try to develop our virtual business and our one on one appointments," said Saltzman.

While many businesses prepare to reopen some are still being kept shut.

Governor Whitmer says places like gyms, barbershops and movie theaters must continue to remain closed.

Owner Matthew Ryan Clouse of Matthew Ryan Salon and Spa says he feels discouraged from the Governors announcement and feels he's ready to open his doors.

"Were ready were really confident. We're ready to get back to the salon. We've done the work all the salons that I've talked too are ready and have implemented all of the things so we're excited were eager we just want to get back to work," said Clouse.

As of right now there's no word on when those businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Governor Whitmer says people must wear facial coverings when in an enclosed area and take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the Coronavirus.

