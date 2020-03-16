Some good news about coronavirus and pregnant women

Some good news about coronavirus.

New research confirms Covid-19 is not transmitted from pregnant mothers to newborns at birth.

The study included four women who gave birth in Wuhan, China while infected with coronavirus.

None of the babies developed any serious symptoms, although they were isolated in the NICU, and were not breastfed.

One infant did have a minor breathing issue and two had body rashes that disappeared on their own.

All four of the babies are still healthy, and their mothers fully recovered.

