Some colleges won't survive the pandemic

Some institutions of higher learning will not survive the pandemic.

The future is uncertain for some colleges and universities across the country, a college coaching company owner tells CNBC.

Even before the global pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy, some institutions were facing financial hardships after years of cuts in state funding for higher education.

Now, falling enrollment and retention rates due to covid-19, as well as summer program cancellations and significant declines in giving, have taken another toll on these cash-strapped colleges.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

