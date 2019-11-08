'Some' classes will remain cancelled at LCC for Legionnaires' Disease

A spokesperson for Lansing Community College said that some classes in the Health and Human Services building will pick back up Friday, although other classes will remain cancelled in that building.

The Health and Human Services building will be closed until the Ingham County Health Department and Lansing Community College complete their investigation into why the bacteria was found on campus.

The Health and Human Services building on LCC's campus has been closed since Thursday after a faculty member was diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease.

Legionnaires' Disease is a very serious but rare type of lung infection.

Its found in water and the only way it can infect someone is if it gets in their lungs.

Health officials say Legionnaires' Disease can easily be treated with antibiotics, but finding the source of the bacteria won't be easy.

Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Officer said, "It could be any number of things. We have no idea if that's the facility that it came from or if there was a hot tub or something like that."

News 10 was informed the faculty member infected with Legionnaires' Disease is "doing better."

The County Health Department tells News 10 there does not appear to be any link between the sick employee at LCC and the recent discovery of Legionella bacteria at Michigan State.

At MSU there were never any reports of anyone getting sick.

