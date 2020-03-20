Some Mid-Michigan food trucks are staying open

The coronavirus outbreak is preventing many in the food service industry from doing their normal jobs, but some food truck drivers are pushing through.

Ahron Herbert owns and runs the Bongos Food Truck in the Lansing area.

He said he's seen a difference in the amount of people out and about, but his business is still doing okay.

In trying to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Hebert is using gloves between every transaction and while making food. These extra precautions though don't stop virus fears from hitting home for Hebert.

"My girlfriend has type one diabetes. She's at higher risk of getting corona and possibly dying from it, and I feel safe with what I'm doing. Really it's just that contact with people in paying is the only point where I think something could happen," Hebert said.

The owner said he hopes to keep the food truck open as long as possible, but will continue to re-evaluate over the coming weeks on whether or not to close up shop.

