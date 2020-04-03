Some Ingham County coronavirus cases now recovering

The Ingham County Health Department held a virtual press conference Friday on the latest coronavirus information in the county.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail led the meeting, speaking on a number of topics, including the new cases in the county.

"We have 150 more cases today, we had 131 yesterday," said Vail. "I realize that the state webpage yesterday, we actually had a miscount of 131 internally ourselves, those numbers only get updated once a day at the state level. So that's why they are sometimes off with the numbers that we are able to provide. We have one death which you are aware of and we have eight people that have recovered."

Vail says of the new cases Friday, there are only 20 people currently in the hospital being treated.

She says the rest of the cases are mild, and are being treated at home or have been hospitalized and went home to recover.

