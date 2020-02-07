Social media & eating habits

A new study finds social media users tend to copy their friends' eating habits!

The research, conducted in the U.K., found college students ate more fruits and vegetables If they thought their peers did.

But they also ate more junk food if they believed their online social circles also indulged.

Experts say these perceptions could come from seeing friends' posts about food, or a general impression of their health.

The study was led by researchers at Aston University (UK) and published IN 'Appetite.'

