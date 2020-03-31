Social Security benefits will be paid on time amidst coronavirus pandemic

Although many businesses have closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security said that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefit payments will continue to be paid on time.

The agency said it also wants to remind everyone to be aware of scammers who are trying to trick people into giving their personal information or payment through retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash in order to maintain Social Security benefit payments or get economic impact from payments from the Department of Treasury.

“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Saul said. “I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”

The agency said the Department of Treasury will provide information about economic impact payments under the recently enacted law, CARES Act. The agency said the Department of Treasury will be making direct payments to eligible people, not social security.

The agency said not to call Social Security because they don't have any information to share.

The agency said it will continue to give the public online self-service options here whenever possible.

The agency said although local offices are closed to the public, they are available to the public by phone.

You can find your local field office here.

In addition, the agency said it is temporarily changing the National 800 number hours beginning on Tuesday, March 31. The hours will change from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time to 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time.

