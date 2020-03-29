Soccer players cut pay to save soccer club from losing millions

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a pay cut to help his football club during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo, along with his Juventus teammates and head coach Maurizio Sarri, reached an agreement to accept a wage reduction that will save theclub 90 million euros in the 2019-2020 financial year.

It's about $100 million in the United States.

The club in Turin is based in one of the hardest hit regions and has seen three of its players test positive for the virus.

Italy's top-fight series was suspended at the beginning of the month.

The agreement comes at a time when leading clubs around Europe have had to slash wage bills because of the dramatic impact of matches having to be postponed or played behind closed doors due to the spread of Covid-19.