Some sobering new data on drinking and driving.

A new study reveals 15% of drunk driving deaths involved blood alcohol concentrations below the legal limit.

More than half of these deaths were people other than the drinking driver, and these crashes were more likely to result in youth fatalities.

Experts say these findings challenge the misconception that as long as you're not legally drunk you are OK to drive.

The study was led by researchers at Boston Medical Center and published in 'American Journal of Preventive Medicine'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

