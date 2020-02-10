Snowy road conditions north of Mid-Michigan

State police are warning drivers that roads are slippery in the Bay region.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is in full force making sure Monday's commute goes smoothly.

MDOT is asking drivers to travel safely.

If you are out and about driving in snowy road conditions, MDOT wants to remind you to keep a safe distance between your vehicle and snowplows.

"Plowing may result in a cloud of snow, limiting visibility and may throw ice, rocks or salt," MDOT said in a winter driving safety document posted to their website.

As for Mid-Michigan, you can expect sunshine Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid-30s, with temperatures getting near 20 degrees Monday night.

News 10's weather authority said more snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday with some accumulation.

