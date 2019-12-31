Snow slowing travel across the area this morning

A storm system passing through Northern Michigan will continue to bring on and off snow showers today. The heaviest snowfall today in Mid-Michigan will fall during the morning commute. Allow a few extra minutes for your morning drive. Snow accumulations will end up in the 1-2'' range in most areas today. Wind gusts to 30 MPH will continue to blow snow over the roadways. Temperatures will not move much today with temperatures near 30. A few flurries remain possible this evening. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows tonight will be in the low 20s.

Some sunshine returns for the start of the New Year Wednesday with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday and Friday high temperatures return to the 40s. Thursday should be a dry day. Rain showers return for Friday.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.