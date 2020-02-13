Snow showers and falling temperatures today

A cold front moves through the area this morning with another burst of snow. The bulk of the snow today will fall this morning with additional accumulations of 1-2'' The timing of the snow is not good during the morning commute. Allow a few extra minutes for your morning drive. Temperatures this morning start out in the upper 20s to near 30. Temperatures drop to the teens this afternoon. The colder temperatures this afternoon will increase the chance of slippery roadways.

Tonight temperatures drop into the single digits under partly cloudy skies. A few snow showers remain possible tonight. Friday will be a cold day with high temperatures near 20. High temperatures are back in the 30s this weekend.

