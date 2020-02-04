Snow returns to the area Wednesday night

Colder air settles into the area today with temperatures holding near steady in the low to mid 30s. Lows tonight drop back to near 20 degrees. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 30s

Plan on rather quiet weather today through the daylight hours of Wednesday. Most of the time we will be under the clouds. A stray flurry is possible early this morning and then again tonight.

A storm system in East Texas Wednesday morning will race to the Northeast and bring snow to the area Wednesday night into Thursday. While this is not expected to be a major snowfall with most areas picking up 2-4'' by Thursday afternoon, the timing of the snow could make for a slow Thursday morning commute. The potential exists for a few raindrops to mix with the snow Thursday morning in Southeast Michigan.

