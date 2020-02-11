Snow returns Wednesday night into Thursday

A few peeks at the sun early today, but most of the day we will be under the clouds. High temperatures today will be in the mid 30s. It will be breezy at times today with wind gusts near 30 MPH. We will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 20s.

Wednesday starts off with some sunshine before the clouds roll in during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s Wednesday. A storm system passing south of Michigan will bring a 1-3'' snowfall to most of the area Wednesday night into Thursday. South of Jackson snowfall totals may be slightly higher.

Colder air will also be rushing in Thursday with temperatures falling from the mid 20s in the morning to the teens by early evening. Friday will be a cold day with temperatures in the single digits in the morning and afternoon high temperatures in the teens.

