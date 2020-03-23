Snow pulls out of the area this morning

The overnight snow may have a few slick spots on untreated bridges and overpasses. Most roadways this morning are just wet. The snow showers will pull out of the area this morning. The snow on the ground will not past long with temperatures climbing to the mid 40s and some sunshine returning this afternoon.

Most of this week plan on high temperatures near 50 degrees. Tuesday should be a mostly cloudy day. Light rain is possible Tuesday night. Wednesday promises some afternoon sunshine. Rain showers return Thursday.

