Snow, bitter wind chills headed to Mid-Michigan

Snow is expected Wednesday night with accumulations by morning around 1'' in the Lansing area and 2'' in the Jackson area.

Low temperatures in the mid-20s are expected Monday night.

High temperatures Thursday happen in the morning in the mid-20s and readings drop to the teens in the afternoon.

Snow showers are expected on and off Thursday with additional accumulations of 1-2'' possible.

Allow extra time for the morning and afternoon commute Thursday. In the morning, roads are expected to be icy with limited visibility at times.

Thursday night will be Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers and temperatures drop to near zero Thursday night.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper teens.

