Snow and blowing snow tonight and Wednesday

A series of disturbances will be passing near the Great Lakes region and touch off a light to moderate snow tonight through most of the day Wednesday. Over time the snow will gradually pile up across the area. Most of Mid-Michigan should end up with snowfall in the 2-5'' range. The heaviest snowfall is expected near and south of I-94. Lesser amounts of snow are expected north of I-96.

This evening the snow will be mixed with rain and with temperatures above freezing the snow should melt when it hits the ground. As temperatures fall overnight the snow will start to stick to the ground and untreated pavement. Overnight snowfall should be an inch or less.

Wednesday plan on light to moderate through the day. An additional 2-4'' of snow will be possible Wednesday in the Lansing area. Slight higher snowfall totals will be possible Wednesday in the Jackson area. Wind gusts to 30 MPH will cause blowing snow. The snow should come to an end Wednesday evening.

Plan extra time for the morning and afternoon commutes on Wednesday.

