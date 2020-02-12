Snapchat Here for You

Snapchat is launching a tool called "Here For You."

The feature offers resources from mental health experts when users search for sensitive topics, such as anxiety, depression, bullying, or suicide.

Snapchat has one of the youngest audiences of any social media platform, reaching 90% of 13 to 24-year-olds.

Other sites have rolled out mental health-related tools.

Instagram launched a "restrict" mode last year, allowing users to block abusive or harassing comments.

