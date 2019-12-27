Smash and grab at Brighton Target, police searching for suspects

Five suspects in dark clothes, faces completely covered, smashed the doors to the Brighton Target and robbed the department store in under two minutes.

The City of Brighton Police Department responded to an alarm at the Target Store off Challis Road at 5 a.m. on Friday.

They arrived minutes after the alarm went off to find the glass doors smashed inward, and several display cases broken into.

Police said that they believe the five suspects took multiple cell phones, watches and other merchandise.

The suspects fled the scene in a smaller, light colored SUV.

Anybody with information please email Detective Brad Patton at pattonb@brightoncitypolice.org or call his office direct at 810-844-5187

