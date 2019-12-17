Smart cars vulnerable to hackers

Hackers can hack just about anything, from your cellphone, computer and possibly even a smart car.

Smart cars have opened up a world of possibilities when it comes to transportation and technology, but according to new research by Michigan State University, it has also opened a backdoor for hackers.

Research from MSU shows cracks in cyber security that people aren't aware of when it comes to smart cars.

Cars that are connected to WiFi leave drivers vulnerable to cyber security breaches. MSU said that connecting a smartphone through a USB port can give a hacker backdoor access to data from both the phone and car. According to the research, Google Android users are even more at risk.

“The risk with vehicles isn’t just personal data – though that is still a real concern,” Thomas Holt, professor of criminal justice at MSU, said. “Say the car is compromised and a hacker alters certain alert systems that tell a driver when tire pressure is low or so the emergency brake sensory systems don’t kick in. That could lead to loss of life.”

That research was published in the Journal of Crime and Justice. It analyzed vehicle security and provided recommendations for manufactures and owners to improve safety.

Holt's recommendation is that manufactures need to consistently and actively update system software in order to prevent security breaches.

