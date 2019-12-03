Small plane crash in Detroit

Two people aboard a small plane were not injured after the jet slid off of a runway in Detroit Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Coleman A. Young International Airport.

A pilot and co-pilot were aboard the twin engine jet at the time of the accident. Both were not injured and declined to be taken to an area hospital.

First responders arrived at the scene and sprayed the plane down as a precaution.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the accident.

