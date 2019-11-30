Small Business Saturday makes a big impact

Saturday marked the 10 annual Small Business Saturday.

The annual day is to help promote local stores in the community during the holiday season.

Pruess Pets is a local business that has been in the Lansing area for nearly 40 years.

Store manager Kirbay Preuss said small businesses like hers bring personality to communities.

"I think there's so much wonderful richness and color that small business's bring to communities," Preuss said.

Helping out local stores like Pruess Pets really impacts the community. According to American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business about 67 cents stays in the local community.

"We have so many kids that get inspired for the future and coming in here, but we don't stay open without that support so we need those local dollars," Preuss said. "They're realistically coming in and helping to support us being here."

Lansing has a thriving small business community that continues to support one another and add that personality to downtown areas like Oldtown or REO Town.

