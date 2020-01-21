Slow warm up this week

A mix of clouds and sun across the area today with high pressure passing South of Michigan. Dry weather should hold on through Thursday. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday. Thursday we will be back under the clouds. Friday and Saturday we have the chance of snow showers that could be mixed with rain.

High temperatures Monday were in the low to mid 20s. Temperatures should return to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The mid 30s are back for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures near 40 are expected Friday and Saturday.

