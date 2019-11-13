Slow warm up ahead

Bundle up this morning with temperatures in the single digits to near 10. Wind chills this morning will be near zero. Temperatures this afternoon climb to the mid 20s. The wind chills this afternoon will be in the teens.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s Thursday through Sunday. High temperatures will be near 40 Monday and Tuesday. Our average high temperature is in the upper 40s.

Today will be a mostly cloudy day. Tonight a weakening area of low pressure will bring scattered snow showers to the area. Any snowfall tonight should be an inch or less. Some light snow may hold on into early Thursday morning. Most of Thursday will be under the clouds. Some sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend.

