Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin is hosting a movie screening and a panel discussion on Friday.

The whole thing is in partnership with the Environmental Working Group.

The screening is for the new film, "Dark Waters," starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway.

The movie and panel discussion will focus on PFAS contamination.

It's happening at the Celebration Cinema on Edgewood at 6:30, the panel will be after the movie at 8:30.

