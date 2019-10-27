Slotkin statement after death of ISIS leader

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi , ISIS leader and became arguably the world’s most wanted man, was killed in a U.S. military raid in Syria, President Donald Trump said Sunday.

Representative Elissa Slotkin released a statement shortly after the news broke of al-Baghdadi's death.

“This morning President Trump announced that U.S. Special Forces killed the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” Slotkin said. “Baghdadi is responsible for the killing of thousands of people, the deaths of American service members and civilians -- including journalists and civilian aid workers -- in Iraq and Syria.”

For Slotkin, news of al-Baghdadi's death is personal. She served as a senior Pentagon official and helped to form the international Counter-ISIS coalition after the terrorist group took over large parts of Iraq in 2014.

“I want to recognize the men and women of the U.S. special forces and the U.S. intelligence community," Slotkin said. "As a former CIA analyst and Pentagon official, I am deeply aware of the significant work that goes on, by both uniformed and civilian personnel, in planning and executing such a complex and dangerous mission."

