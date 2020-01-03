Slotkin reacts to Qassim Soleimani's death

Representative Elissa Slotkin released a statement following the death of General Qassim Soleimani.

Soleimani was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. He was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Trump.

The Associated Press reported that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a brief statement on Friday that the council investigated the airstrike and “is announcing that the United States of America is responsible for all consequences of this criminal adventure.”

Slotkin is a former CIA analyst and Shia militia expert who served three tours in Iraq. She said for years the U.S. watched as Solemani's influence grew in what she called a "cold war."

“What always kept both Democratic and Republican presidents from targeting Soleimani himself was the simple question: Was the strike worth the likely retaliation," she said.

Lastly she urged the Trump administration to communicate with Congress in order to plan.

