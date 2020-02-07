Sling TV $5 deal

Dish Network is offering new and returning customers a deal for Sling TV.

Just five dollars for the first month.

Dish is trying to boost video subscribers in the era of cord cutting.

Dish will offer the first month of its Sling Orange and Sling Blue products for $5.

Customers will pay the standard $30 per month after that.

The five-day, $5 promotion comes as Dish commemorates the service's fifth anniversary, dubbing February 9th as "National Cut the Cord Day."

The promotion runs today through tuesday February 11th.

