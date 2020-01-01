Sledding hill starts off the new year closed

A popular snow tubing hill in south Lansing is starting the new year with a closed sign -- due to the lack of snow.

"It's been a battle trying to keep it up. We've taken everything we've made and pushed it together and, you know, made piles this time of year. You know, it's been either hit or miss whether we're going to make snow or not," said Brian Collins, park manager of Hawk Island.

The recent warm weather has not been ideal for Hawk Island Park, which is known for its tubing hill in the winter.

Collins says it takes a team of people and about two weeks to create a full four to five runs.

"We actually thought it's going to be a colder winter, but you know, you kind of do with the cards that are dealt so we've been doing the best we can to get it open for people."

Collins says, because of the warm weather they've been having to make the snow during the night when the temperature drops below 28 degrees.

Regular park goers say the lack of snow has been disappointing.

"It's unfortunate that we can't sled. Everyone got new sledding equipment and there's no place to sled," said Anne Grove.

"I would like more snow that's for sure. Snow's a blast and we'd like more of it," said Jeff Reyospurn.

Others say they're fine with the way the weather has been.

"I'm okay with it not snowing," says Mallory Thompson.

"It's been a welcomed break to not have a lot of snow in this area," said Colin Sunden.

Hawk Island hopes to have the sledding hill open as soon as possible.

"Usually about Mid-January is when we fully open all four runs," said Collins.

Hawk Island Park sledding hill costs $10 a person, which includes the tube rental for two hours.

For more information about Hawk Island Park and their hours head to their website, HERE

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

