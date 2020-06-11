Skyrocketing cost of treating cancer

The cost of cancer care in the U.S. is projected to soar over the next decade.

That's according to a new study from the National Cancer Institute, and the American Cancer Society.

Researchers estimate the price tag for treating cancer patients will top over $245-billion dollars by 2030.

That's an increase of 30% from 2015.

The projection is based on the current cost of treatment, as well as the growing number of older Americans.

The study was led by researchers at National Cancer Institute and the American Cancer Society and published in 'Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

