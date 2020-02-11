Skin cancer apps are not reliable

New research suggests smartphone apps designed to detect skin cancer are not reliable.

British scientists looked at 9-studies evaluating six skin cancer apps.

Although most of the studies had design problems, the apps were not accurate.

For example, one app failed to identify five out of five melanomas.

Another missed 12% of cancerous moles, and wrongly identified 21% of benign moles as being potentially cancerous.

No skin cancer apps currently have FDA approval.

The study was led by researchers at University of Birmingham (UK) and published in 'The BMJ.'

